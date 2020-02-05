Subway restaurant in North Park robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Subway restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, police said.The robbery occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.Police said a man came in, showed a handgun and ordered the clerk to empty the cash drawer. She gave him the money and then he ran off.No injuries were reported and it is not known how much money was taken.Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.