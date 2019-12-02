Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio killing 3

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Three people are dead following a crash involving a small plane on the north side of San Antonio around 6:30 on Sunday night.

The small aircraft was attempting to divert to San Antonio International Airport due to engine issues, but came down blocks away from the airport's outer perimeter.

WOAI-TV reports the craft originated in Sugar Land and was headed for Boerne, Texas, nearly 30 miles away from the crash site and 230 miles from Sugar Land.

The station reported the crash site was located in a residential and commercial area.

"I saw the plane come over and it just took a nose-dive and crashed," witness Sheila Clecker told WOAI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antonioaviationcrashplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
2nd alleged victim of sex assault linked to River North bar speaks out
Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville
I-94 SB lanes reopened after semi rollover crash in South Holland
Questions raised over charges against man body-slammed by Chicago officer
5K reward offered for information in deadly Aurora shooting
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Show More
City to hold 2 more community meetings on recreational marijuana
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
School fires substitute teacher who told 5th-graders 'homosexuality is wrong'
Travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move NE
Girl found dead in Gary identified as missing Chicago teen
More TOP STORIES News