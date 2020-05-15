Coronavirus

Mental health experts bolster suicide prevention efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mental health experts are trying to strengthen suicide prevention efforts as many face anxiety and uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of Americans are struggling to cope with the fallout from coronavirus, whether it's losing loved ones, losing a job or staying at home more than they ever have, the Associated Press reported.

Mike Bushman was in high school when he considered taking his own life. Bushman survived that crisis, and now he works with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

With record unemployment and economic uncertainty, they're seeing a big increase in the number of calls to their suicide hotline.

"No one really knowns what to expect, so I think there's a lot of fear out there," said Courtney Collins, a regional director at the foundation.

A majority of Americans say they have felt at least one negative emotional reaction in the last seven days, according to a new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation.

At least a third of Americans reported feeling nervous, depressed, lonely or hopeless at least one day in the past week. But taken together, 61% of Americans say they have felt at least one of those emotions at one point throughout the week.

Some experts compare these times to the stock market collapse in 2008.

A study of that crisis found around 4,750 "excess suicide deaths," which were directly liked to the crisis. Experts coined the term "economic suicides," triggered by depression over job loss, home foreclosure and debt.

They included about four times more men than women.

"Men are often less likely to reach out for help," Bushman said.

Many also turn to substance abuse.

Therapists like Stephanie Smith said they have been seeing a big increase in patients.

"Prescription drug abuse, too much alcohol, overspending, overeating, not eating enough," Smith said.

Mental health experts emphasize that the most important message is that suicide is preventable, and that this crisis will pass.

For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldtherapymental healthsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
What to know about Illinois' 87,937 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Wisconsin bars, restaurants packed after safer-at-home order thrown out
For Illinois State Police COVID-19 enforcement relies on 'gradual coaxing'
Some teens say they couldn't submit online AP exams
National, state registries established to track mysterious children's illness linked to COVID-19
Power outages in South Loop caused by electrical fire
Show More
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Storms, rain continue overnight
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
Cardinal Cupich plans gradual reopening for Chicago churches
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
More TOP STORIES News