Sulphuric acid leak contained at Fermilab in Batavia

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters help to contain a sulphuric acid leak at Fermilab in west suburban Batavia. (WLS)

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters helped contain a sulphuric acid leak at Fermilab in west suburban Batavia Monday afternoon.

Fermilab said a 400-gallon tank used for water treatment sprang a leak around 2:30 p.m. and began slowly leaking acid.

Fermilab said one of its employees noticed the leak and informed the Fermilab Fire Department, which requested support from local fire departments to contain the leak and monitor the situation.

Around 6 p.m., Fermilab said the pinhole-sized leak had been contained. A hazardous material contractor was called to the site to aid in removal and cleanup.

No one was injured and there was no impact to the environment, Fermilab said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
acid spillfire departmentsBatavia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News