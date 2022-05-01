3 easy detox tips for spring, summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring has sprung and summer is on the way! People are spending their free time getting their summer bodies back now that pandemic restrictions are being lifted.Fitness and nutrition expert Stephanie Mansour has three easy ways to detox for spring so you're ready for summer.Detox what you're eating."Cutting out foods like gluten, or even some dairies can relieve bloating," Mansour said. "Adding probiotics can help there are pills or liquid probiotics that can are gut-healthy which can reduce inflammation."Increase green, leafy vegetables. Spinach and kale, for example, are great to add as an everyday staple.Strength training helps to build muscle and burn fat."You can literally burn calories in your sleep. Try to sweat to burn calories with hot yoga or a steam room, helps to detoxify your body" said Mansour.