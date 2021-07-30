Summer Bash Family Music Festival to feature Soul Children Of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend, you can hear Dr. Walt Whitman and the "Soul Children Of Chicago" perform at the Summer Bash Family Music Festival on the South Side.The group performed their latest single "Awake" during ABC 7 Chicago's Juneteenth special last month.The Summer Bash Family Music festival is this Sunday from 2 until 8 p.m.It's at the XS Tennis Village near 53rd and State streets on Chicago's South Side.There will be food, bounce houses, giveaways and free COVID vaccinations."Get shots for the soul," Whitman said.ABC 7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders will be hosting the event.