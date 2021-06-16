Windy City LIVE

Enjoy great summer grilling with American Sale

EMBED <>More Videos

Enjoy great summer grilling with American Sale

This segment is produced with and sponsored by American Sale.

Summer is here - time for backyard fun! From pools to patio sets to grills, American Sale has it all! Bob Jones from American Sale chats with Ryan about all things backyard - especially grills. They have a range of grills to choose from and today we're talking about the new Napoleon Rogue XT propane gas grill. It has all the bells and whistles and is valued at $949.00. WCL and American sale are giving you a chance to enter to win one, just in time for summer! Click here to enter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Get a glimpse of the 2021 Chicago Auto Show
Last minute Father's Day gift ideas
Next on Windy City LIVE
TOP STORIES
CFD responds to downtown high-rise blaze
8 shot, 4 fatally in Englewood mass shooting; some victims ID'd
IL reports 352 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen on bike path
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth IL holiday
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
5 hurt in West Garfield Park gunfire; 4th mass shooting in days
Show More
Rockton fire contained; evacuation order still in effect
President Biden meets 1-on-1 with Russian President Putin
ABC reporter confronts Putin over crackdown on opponents: VIDEO
What's on the menu at Shedd Aquarium?
Bezos' ex-wife gives millions to 2 Chicago colleges
More TOP STORIES News