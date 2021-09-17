Penn State's THON fundraiser celebrates 50 years fighting childhood cancer

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

THON fundraiser celebrates 50 years fighting childhood cancer

Hershey, Pa -- Penn State's THON is celebrating its 50th anniversary. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy effort that culminates in 46 hours without sitting or sleeping but a dance marathon held annually at Penn State University Park.

THON raises money for Four Diamonds, which helps families, like Summer Storm, battle childhood cancer.


Storm was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at 2 years old. She's been battling the disease for the last year with the help of Four Diamond which covers 100 percent of her medical expenses.
If you're interested in joining the fight against childhood cancer you can Play For The Kids at Playforthekids.donordrive.com/.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
Busy event weekend in Chicago to cause traffic across city
Chicago woman accused in fraud scheme targeting murder victims
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Latino-owned businesses stay afloat despite pandemic
Father sues school district for $1M after staff cut daughter's hair
Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month
Harvest Moon to rise 2 nights before September equinox
Show More
Video shows Houston women assault hostess over COVID vaccine proof
10 shot over 4 hours in Chicago overnight
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane says he didn't know in 2010 ab...
Modular homes could be an affordable housing game changer
IL reports 3,601 COVID cases, 54 deaths
More TOP STORIES News