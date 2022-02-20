Summerfest Milwaukee attendees will see scaled back COVID precautions

CHICAGO -- Organizers of Milwaukee's Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year.WTMJ-AM reports that festival organizers say guests won't need to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this year.The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Wisconsin.Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 after the pandemic began. Last year they moved the festival from mid-summer to early September.Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends this year: June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9. Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on June 24 and Rod Stewart on July 7.