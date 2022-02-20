concert

Summerfest Milwaukee attendees will see scaled back COVID precautions

Summerfest 2022 dates: Justin Bieber, Rod Stewart in lineup that includes shows June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9
EMBED <>More Videos

Pitchfork, Summerfest COVID guidelines released

CHICAGO -- Organizers of Milwaukee's Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year.

WTMJ-AM reports that festival organizers say guests won't need to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this year.

RELATED: Milwaukee works to increase tourism from Chicago after decline due to pandemic

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Wisconsin.

Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 after the pandemic began. Last year they moved the festival from mid-summer to early September.

SEE MORE: Pitchfork, Summerfest vaccine requirements released ahead of Sept. festivals

Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends this year: June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9. Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on June 24 and Rod Stewart on July 7.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwisconsinconcertlive musicfestivalcoronavirus wisconsincoronavirusmusiccovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CONCERT
What to expect for summer in Chicago
Josh Groban talks 2022 'Harmony' tour coming to Chicago area
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
Adele postpones Vegas residency due to COVID among crew
TOP STORIES
Man charged in strangulation death of Forest View nursing student
4-year-old boy punched in Times Square, mom tackles suspect
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Woman, 70, killed in Dixmoor fire, remembered as 'beautiful person'
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
15 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Pedestrian killed in Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash: ISP
Show More
UIC doctors create app to detect depression in new mothers
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
3 shot at Old Irving Park 'social gathering': CPD
Chicago Weather: Windy and warmer Sunday
Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes
More TOP STORIES News