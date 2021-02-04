sports betting

Illinois Super Bowl bets cannot include novelty action, like National Anthem length

Considering placing a bet on the Super Bowl spread? Here's what to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- While this is the first year Illinois gamblers can place bets on Sunday's Super Bowl, they won't be able to wager on novelty action, like the length of the National Anthem.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said during a meeting last week the agency will only allow bets on "activity directly within the control or jurisdiction of the NFL and or individuals subject to the NFL integrity policy."

Fruchter conceded novelty bets are good for the growth of the gambling industry, but it's paramount that sports wagering be conducted with the highest standards of integrity.

RELATED: Illinois sports gambling not ready for Super Bowl weekend, leaving betters on the sidelines

Sports betting has been legal in Illinois for less than a year, but gamblers already have wagered almost $1.4 billion on various contests.

The amount of money wagered, topped $449 million in November, a slight increase from the $435 million bettors shelled out in October. Gamblers lost more than $41 million on those November bets, generating almost $7 million in tax revenue.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoisgamblingsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020sports betting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS BETTING
Head of alleged illegal gambling ring involving Casey Urlacher pleads guilty
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Cubs are 1st MLB team committing to open stadium sportsbook
Illinois' oldest horse racing track poised to be first with casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area Thurs., then bitter cold
CPS, CTU make progress on deal; tentative testing plan agreed to, sources say
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Round Lake Beach man charged with murder for shooting teens in his stolen car: prosecutors
South Side aldermen demand action over Chicago missing mail
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
Activists wary of broader law enforcement after US Capitol riot
Show More
Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers
Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday
Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after suing university
More TOP STORIES News