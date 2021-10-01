Super Bowl

Super Bowl halftime show lineup to include Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar, NFL announces

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.
EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show headliners released

LOS ANGELES -- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.



Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for bringing forth rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige's No. 1 hit song "Family Affair."

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an "unforgettable cultural moment."

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. It's the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be "history in the making."

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently The Weeknd.

NFL and Pepsi will join together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in south Los Angeles. It's set to open for students next fall as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young. It will offer an educational model focused on the theme of integrated design, technology and entrepreneurship.

"This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," said Megan K. Reilly, the LA Unified Interim Superintendent. "We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaconcertnflsuper bowlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
NFL to give away 50 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated fans
Tom Brady opens up about Super Bowl, marriage and future in NFL
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
TOP STORIES
Rich Township HS district on remote learning for 2 weeks due to COVID
New video shows Milwaukee Ave. chase, shooting that injured 5
1st ever pill to treat COVID-19 shows promise, Merck says
Boy, 14, killed in Morgan Park triple shooting
See what's new at Disney World for 50th anniversary celebration
Wisconsin unemployment system to be updated with federal COVID funds
Manufacturers allowed toxic baby food to remain on shelves: lawmakers
Show More
Intruder stabs man at River North condo fitness center
ISP doubles Chicago expressway patrols; nearly 200 shootings reported
Infrastructure vote postponed despite Pelosi's efforts to push forward
Lake Station teen dies suddenly after months-long COVID battle
Chicago Weather: Summer-like Friday
More TOP STORIES News