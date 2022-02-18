Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan talk about their Super Bowl bet, Kanye West and a special Chicago Bulls ticket

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Windy City Weekend: Host Chat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan revisited their Super Bowl bet, where Ryan came out victorious. Plus, Ryan had a few words for Val's son, Max, ahead of their track match. And the first episode of "Jeen-Yuhs" aired on Netflix. The hosts discussed rapper Kanye West, who got his start on the South Side of Chicago. And, a ticket from Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls debut is now worth over $350,000!

Pour Moi



Winter isn't over quite yet! That's why founder and CEO of Pour Moi Skincare Ulli Haslacher, has been urging Chicagoans to invest in great skincare. Pour Moi Skincare recently debuted a new product, sunlight drops. Sunlight drops aim to help those with sunlight-deprived skin. Pour Moi is giving a special offer to Windy City Weekend fans!

Product: Angel Face Bundle (includes: Brand New Sunlight Drops, Clarifying Polish & Night Cream)
Special Pricing: $69 + FREE shipping
Retail Value: $122
Offer Good Through: Feb. 28, 2022

For more information, visit their website, www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago, or call (909) 243-1456.

You can also follow them on social media for more on their products and updates.

Instagram: @pourmoiskincare
Facebook: @pourmoiskincare

Polished Pebbles



Kelly Fair started a nonprofit, Polished Pebbles, catered towards inner city girls.



Nearly 15 years ago, Chicagoan Kelly Fair decided to follow in the footsteps of a mentor by starting a nonprofit, Polished Pebbles, catered towards inner city girls.

"I started Polished Pebbles as a kind of one-time on Saturday initiative. We had two girls at the first meeting, I knew both of them," Fair said.

Since then, the mentoring program has served over 5,000 girls across the country. According to Fair, the mission of Polished Pebbles is to help young women not only imagine their wildest dreams, but achieve them as well.

"We work hard to have programs and expose them to great role models throughout the community and businesses where they get a chance to build those relationships, build that confidence, and see no, there are people who want to invest in you." Fair said.

Spend or Save?


Here are the movies you should spend your money on.



Uncharted- SAVE
Mark Wahlberg and Spiderman, Tom Holland, star in "Uncharted" as a duo on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure.

Dog - SPEND

In "Dog," Channing Tatum and his canine companion race against time to attend a soldier's funeral, but not without driving each other crazy.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - SAVE
"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is a sequel to the original 1974 film...where a group of influencers try to breathe life into a ghost town, home of the infamous killer, Leatherface.

The Cursed - SPEND
"The Cursed" follows a small village set in 19th century France, haunted by a supernatural menace.

Travel and Adventure Show


Discover thousands of vacation options open for travel now at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show.



People can discover thousands of vacation options open for travel now at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, taking place Feb. 19-20 at the Stephens Convention Center. For more information, visit www.travelshows.com.

Ticket information: Viewers can buy online at travelshows.com/Chicago or at will call. Tickets are $11 online up to the Friday before the show or $16 at the door.

Attendees can meet Pauline Frommer, Peter Greenberg and Andrew McCarthy, who will all be sharing their top tips for 2022 travel at the Chicago Travel & adventure Show on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 at the Stephens Convention Center.
