Angry 49ers fan smashes TV with whiskey bottle after team loses Super Bowl

The pain was real for this San Francisco 49ers fan in Ontario.

ONTARIO, Calif. -- A San Francisco 49ers fan in Southern California couldn't contain his anger after the team lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime on Sunday.

In fact, he was so angry, he threw a whiskey bottle at the television.

Video posted to TikTok by Jennifer Duran shows her stepfather repeatedly smashing the bottle against the TV "after his team didn't win." The video shows several guests in complete shock.

Duran said her mom told him not to do it, but that he said he could buy another TV.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22, becoming the first repeat Super Bowl champs in 19 years and ninth overall.