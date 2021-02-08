Super Bowl

Local health care workers surprised with Super Bowl tickets show Bears pride in Tampa

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four local Advocate Aurora Health employees are living it up in Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV.

Last month, former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman surprised the vaccinated health care workers with game tickets.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman surprised four Advocate Aurora Health employees with game tickets to next month's Super Bowl that will be played in Tampa, Florida.



Alicja and Jacob Salman are among the lucky recipients.

The married clinicians recently got the COVID-19 vaccine together.

Chicago Bears, Advocate Aurora Health to send vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl
EMBED More News Videos

Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman surprised four Advocate Aurora Health employees with Super Bowl tickets.



"We can't stress enough how important the vaccine is for everyone," Alicja said. "It's important to know the facts. Being something new and unknown, it can be scary but it all comes down to, you know, you have health care professionals - there are people to talk to to get the information you need."

"So just continue to follow the facts and everyone stay safe, and hopefully we can all get vaccinated and get back to normal," Jacob added.

The Salmans have treated more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

The NFL also sent 7,500 other vaccinated health care workers to the big game as well.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had said in a news release that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000, according to its website.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohealthticketschicago bearsnflsuper bowlcoronavirushealth carefeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
ASL interpreter steals show during Super Bowl national anthem
Tampa mayor addresses maskless fans after Super Bowl
Bucs' Javadifar, Locust 1st woman coaches to win Super Bowl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Naperville family sues Robinhood app after son dies by suicide
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
Horner Park ghost kitchen angers neighborhood with traffic congestion
Bartlett travel agent charged with stealing more than $100K from clients
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Show More
US Attorney investigating Madigan, other appointees asked to resign
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open at DuPage County Fairgrounds
St. Anthony Hospital 'educators' hit the street to combat vaccine hesitancy
More TOP STORIES News