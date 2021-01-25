Chicago Bears, Advocate Aurora Health to send vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some local frontline health care workers are heading to the Super Bowl.
Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman surprised four Advocate Aurora Health employees with game tickets to next month's Super Bowl that will be played in Tampa, Florida.
Alicja and Jacob Salman are among the lucky recipients.
The married clinicians recently got the COVID-19 vaccine together.
The Salmans have treated more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.
The NFL also announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000, according to its website.
