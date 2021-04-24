accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

The first supermoon of 2021 lit up the night sky Monday.

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it's not really pink.

The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, the pink moon rose as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It was the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, to be followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching a supermoon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during COVID pandemic?
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower tonight
2 years and counting until 'ring of fire' eclipse occurs over US
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News