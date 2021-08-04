Florida building collapse

Video released of officers responding to Florida condo collapse

Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.
Police bodycam video released of Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Florida -- Officials in a Florida town released body camera footage Tuesday from the first police officers who responded to the collapse of a condo building that left 98 people dead.

Officers in Surfside arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the early morning hours of June 24.

Video recorded at Champlain Tower South minutes before its deadly collapse appears to show water pouring out of a ceiling in a parking garage.


Each video lasts about 18 minutes.

Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage. The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the collapse.

Rescue workers spent about a month searching the site for remains.

Firefighters have declared the end of their search for bodies at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building, concluding a month of painstaking work.



Debris was moved to a warehouse near Miami International Airport, where forensic specialist continue to investigate.
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
