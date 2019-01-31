Surveillance image released in Kenwood hit-and-run

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car suspected of being used in a hit-and-run crash in the Kenwood neighborhood last week.On Jan. 22 at about 11:44 a.m., a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 4700-block of South Ellis Avenue when she was struck by a car and injured, police said.The beige sedan, possibly a Dodge Stratus, was last seen traveling east on 47th Street from Ellis Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.