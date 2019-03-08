Surveillance image released of car wanted in NW Side hit-and-run

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Investigators said the driver of a red Volkswagen hit and killed a 50-year-old man as he was crossing the street in the 3000-block of North Cicero Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Police said the crash was captured on surveillance video and the Volkswagen fled the scene, continuing south on Cicero. Police said the Volkswagen may have damage to the left front corner of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
