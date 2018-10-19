Surveillance image released of driver suspected in deadly Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a minivan they said was used in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Englewood Thursday morning.
Police believe the silver minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, drove onto the sidewalk near a corner store in the 5600-block of South Racine Avenue at about 11:15 a.m.
A surveillance camera captured the minivan plowing into a crowd of people. Authorities said the car has extensive damage to the front driver's side and was last seen traveling eastbound on 58th Street from Racine Avenue.
Connie Mangrum, 52, was killed and 19-year-old Javonte Kirkland was badly injured. Mangrum was a grandmother loved by many.
"She touched a lot of people's lives," said Richard Mosley, the victim's friend. "She was friends with a lot of people. She always had advice for you. She definitely always had a smile."
After the impact, the driver kept going, leaving victims in the street. Witnesses said they believe the act was deliberate. The driver headed into oncoming traffic and navigated past a truck that was parked on the curb.
Thursday night, Mangrum's loved-ones held a vigil as they struggled to understand why this happened. Meanwhile police are hoping the public will help them solve this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.