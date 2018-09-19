A new photo could help Chicago police find the driver who hit a woman on the Southwest Side and then drove off.The 39-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford F-150 in the 1800-block of West 35th Street at about 6:20 p.m. on August 17, police said.Tuesday night, police released a surveillance image of the pickup truck, which was last seen traveling west on 35th Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.