Chicago police have released surveillance images of the man wanted for using a knife on a CTA bus passenger.Police said the man fell asleep on another passenger at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300-block of North Cicero Avenue. That passenger tried to push the man off and that's when the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the passenger on the face and hand.The man with the knife then fled the bus and boarded a following CTA bus going south on Cicero Avenue.The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds and wearing a blue and red hat, red and black jacket and black pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8261.