Surveillance images released in deadly West Humboldt Park hit-and-run

Chicago police have released surveillance images of an SUV and driver police said struck and killed a man in Humboldt Park last month.Police are looking for a dark-colored Jeep Patriot, possibly a 2013 to 2017 model year, with a high intensity LED light on the rear registration plate and no front plate. The vehicle as light colored front visors that were in the down position.A surveillance camera also captured the driver when he stepped out of the vehicle. He is suspected of hitting a bicyclist on the 4400-block of West Division Street just after 2 a.m. on August 23. Jimmy Lispier, 42, died from his injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.