Surveillance images released in deadly West Humboldt Park hit-and-run

Chicago police have released surveillance images of an SUV police said struck and killed a man in Humboldt Park last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance images of an SUV and driver police said struck and killed a man in Humboldt Park last month.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Jeep Patriot, possibly a 2013 to 2017 model year, with a high intensity LED light on the rear registration plate and no front plate. The vehicle as light colored front visors that were in the down position.

A surveillance camera also captured the driver when he stepped out of the vehicle. He is suspected of hitting a bicyclist on the 4400-block of West Division Street just after 2 a.m. on August 23.

Jimmy Lispier, 42, died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
