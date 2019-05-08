Surveillance images released of Argyle Red Line shooting suspects

Chicago police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Argyle CTA Red Line station.

Police said the two men walked onto the station's platform Monday and specifically targeted two other men at the station and shot them at about 4 p.m.

A 41-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to his thigh, while the 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and back.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black Adidas jacket with white striped on the sleeves and dark ripped jeans and green shoes. The second suspect had short dreads and was wearing a light-colored Tommy Hilfiger hooded jacket, blue pants with white stripes on the side and white and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8261.
