Surveillance images released of Lakeview robbery suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a robbery suspect who police say attacked a woman in a Lakeview alley last week.

Police said the 35-year-old woman was in the 1600-block of West Diversey Parkway at about 12:22 p.m. when she was struck by the robber, who took her belongings and fled on a bicycle.

In one of the photos, the suspect is seen holding the victim's purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Bureau of Detectives (312) 744-8263.
