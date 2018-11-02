Surveillance images released of masked bank robber in Gurnee

Surveillance images of the suspect in an Oct. 31 robbery at the Gurnee Community Bank branch at 675 N. O'Plaine Road in Gurnee. (Gurnee Police Department via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
GURNEE, Ill. --
A man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Gurnee.

The non-takeover bank robbery happened just before 4:15 p.m. at the Gurnee Community Bank branch at 675 N. O'Plaine Road in Gurnee, according to statements from the FBI and Gurnee police. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man between 18 and 20 years old with a slender build, the FBI said. He had short black hair and was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, a blue shirt, a black ski mask, black gloved, black pants, dark gray shoes and a black backpack.

He rode away from the bank on a bicycle and was last seen near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road, police said.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to the man's arrest. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberyGurnee
Top Stories
7 convictions tied to corrupt CPD sergeant overturned
Former CPS employee accused of downloading files from school database
Man accused of exposing himself to Lyft driver in Joliet
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Driver in fatal West Town hit-and-run charged with DUI
Police: No evidence of foul play in deaths of sisters found duct-taped
School chief calls teachers' 'border wall' costumes 'insensitive and inappropriate'
Show More
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in New York
Kroger shooting suspect pleads not guilty
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man shot to death outside Rosemoor barbershop
More News