Surveillance images released of suspect in 17 Loop, West Side burglaries

Surveillance images of a suspect in 17 burglaries in the Loop and West Side.



0-100-block of S. Cicero Ave. on March 18, 2019 at 5:38 a.m.



200-block of S. Cicero Ave. on March 2, 2019 at 3:31 a.m.



300-block of S. Laramie Ave. on March 19, 2019 at 4:13 a.m.



400-block of S. Laramie Ave. on March 3, 2019 at 2:47 a.m.



300-block of N. Laramie Ave. on March 17, 2019 at 3:00 a.m.



500-block of N. Laramie Ave. on March 5, 2019 between 4:40 a.m. - 5:50 a.m.





5100-block of W. Washington Blvd. between March 16-17 and between 6:00 p.m. -10:00 a.m.



4800-block of W. Chicago Ave. on March 31, 2019 between 5:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.



4000-block of W. Grand Ave. on March 8, 2019 at 4:35 a.m.



4500-block of W. Grand Ave. on March 21, 2019 at 12:33 a.m.



4500-block of W. North Ave. on March 8, 2019 at 4:07 a.m.



6600-block of W. Diversey Ave. on March 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.





0-100-block of W. Madison Ave. on March 11, 2019 at 5:27 a.m.



500-block of W. Lake St. on March 14, 2019 at 3:00 a.m.



0-100-block of N. Dearborn St. on March 20, 2019 at 7:19 p.m.



0-100-block of N. Dearborn St. on March 22, 2019 at 11:06 p.m.



0-100-block W. Randolph St. on March 22, 2019 at 11:21 p.m.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a burglary suspect who targeted more than a dozen businesses on Chicago's Loop and West Side.Police said the man burglarized 17 businesses last month, including restaurants, convenience stores and storage facilities. The man gained entry through roof vents or prying open doors and windows and then demolished walls to get access to registers and offices, police said.The burglaries took place in the:Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.