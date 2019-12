Surveillance images released by police Dec. 26, 2019, of a person wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue in Harvey. |Harvey police

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Harvey have released images of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a home invasion and deadly shooting.Antwan Hawthorne, 33, was shot and killed in a home invasion at about 9 p.m. on December 18 near 146th Street and Loomis Avenue, police said. Hawthorne's two young children were home at the time of the shooting.It's unclear what may have motivated the shooting, but detectives were looking into how the man got into the apartment.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvey Police Department at 708-331-3030.