Surveillance images released of suspect in Pink Line robberies

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man wanted for robbing people on CTA Pink Line trains.Police said the man robbed two people last month on January 17 and 29. The victims were sitting on the train in the 1600-block of South Lake Street when he walked up, grabbed their phones, then ran off the train.The suspect is described by police as approximately 18-23 years old, 5'10" to 6'2" and 150 to 170 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.