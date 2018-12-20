Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery at SW Side ATM

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in armed robbery.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in armed robbery on the Southwest Side last month.

Police said the man approached someone at an ATM in the 5700-block of South Archer Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. on November 12. He displayed a weapon and demanded money and then fled in a gold-colored SUV.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a North Face jacket with dark colored pants and construction boots. He appears to have a scar or tattoo near his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
atmarmed robberychicago crimeGarfield RidgeChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 critical after shooting at Dolton home
Suspect to appear in court as Chicago prepares to say goodbye to 2 fallen officers
Man beaten with hammer in Humboldt Park carjacking
2 killed, 1 wounded in West Englewood shooting: police
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
First section of Navy Pier Flyover opening Thursday
With Senate passage, bill to prevent shutdown goes to House
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild with periods of light rain Thursday
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
Transgender student talks about journey of acceptance at Hinsdale South HS
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
More News