Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery at SW Side ATM

Chicago police have asked for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in armed robbery on the Southwest Side last month.Police said the man approached someone at an ATM in the 5700-block of South Archer Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. on November 12. He displayed a weapon and demanded money and then fled in a gold-colored SUV.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a North Face jacket with dark colored pants and construction boots. He appears to have a scar or tattoo near his left eye.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.