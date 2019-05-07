Surveillance images released of suspect's car in NW Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of car they said was involved in a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side last week.Police said the male driver of a red car hit a man leaving a grocery store in the 4000-block of West Wrightwood Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. last Tuesday. The driver then fled the scene, police said.The victim survived the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.