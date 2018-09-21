Surveillance images released of suspect's vehicle in Irving Park hit-and-run

Chicago police need your help tracking down a hit-and-run driver in the Irving Park neighborhood earlier this month.Police released grainy photos of the vehicle they are looking for, a dark-colored SUV.On September 1 at 9:30 p.m. in the 3900-block of North Pulaski Road, a male pedestrian was struck by the SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.Police said the person driving the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and render aid and exchange information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.