Surveillance images released of SUV wanted in Chatham hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of an SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Chatham Sunday night that left a woman injured.

The 65-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 7900-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when she was struck by the SUV, police said.

Police said the SUV is silver in color and possibly a four-door, 2011-2015 Honda CRV. The SUV was last seen traveling west on 81st Street from the east Alley of Evans Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chathamchicagohit and runchicago crimesurveillance
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead in incident at South Shore high-rise; man says daughter jumped with boy from 11th floor
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline
Don Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Show More
Blagojevich claims Democrats would have impeached Lincoln in op-ed supporting Trump
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer Thursday
Woman, 57, strangled in Des Plaines: medical examiner
Weed Legalization Guide
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
More TOP STORIES News