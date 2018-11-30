Surveillance video released in connection to Lawndale stabbing

New surveillance video may help police figure out why a man was stabbed to death in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood last Tuesday.

Police want to talk to the person in the video, who they say is connected to the attack that killed 58-year-old Ronald Rocket. The attack occurred at about 3:14 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Christiana Avenue, police said.

Rocket was found with several cuts to his neck in the vestibule of a building and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
