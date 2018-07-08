Surveillance video released of Ashburn burglary suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary in the Ashburn neighborhood last week.
Police said the two men broke into a house in the 3900-block of West 75th Place at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said the two men removed property from the victim's home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phipps # 20058 at 312-747-8730 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.cpdtip.com.