Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --The family of a cab driver beaten and killed in Chicago says they have new evidence that could help police charge their father's killer.
They said this was an unprovoked attack and a surveillance video released by the family Wednesday shows the attack on 64-year-old Anis Tungekar and the aftermath.
The victim's family are demanding answers from Chicago police as to why no one has been charged in their father's murder. But that could change after the release of the new video.
In an overhead shot, Tungekar is seen approaching the driver of the dark colored vehicle. Seconds later, that driver gets out and appears to kick Tungekar and then walk back into his car.
Several bystanders, including a cyclist, are seen trying to help the 64-year-old before the attacker drivers away.
"It would be nice to have some kind of information help me get some closure, help us get some closure," said Rehman Tungekar, the victim's son.
Chicago police said the attack happened in early September on North Jefferson Street near Washington Boulevard in the city's West Loop neighborhood. It was just before 4 p.m. when police say Tungekar got in to an argument with a 30-year-old man.
According the family's attorney, the unnamed attacker is an Uber driver. As seen in the video, the argument got physical and Tungekar was beaten and later died from his injuries. Since then, his family has been demanding answer from police
"We know who did it because people saw we just need evidence for police to finally make charges," said Omar Tungekar, the victim's son.
The family now hopes the new video will give police the evidence they need to formally charge the man they say is responsible for his death.