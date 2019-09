CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance video of a brazen burglary on the Near South Side.A group of thieves was caught on video stealing various items from the Herc Rentals business in the 2400-block of South Wabash Avenue just after midnight on August 22.Police have yet to identify the suspects, who are described as 18-25 years old and wearing hooded sweatshirts, white T-shirts and dark colored pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.