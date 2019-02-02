SARASOTA, Florida --The Sarasota county sheriff's office says Florida daycare worker, Jamie Smithmyer, 26, has been charged with three counts of child abuse.
Smithmyer was caught on surveillance video aggressively handling several young children.
Authorities say a parent noticed her carrying three toddlers by the arms and pushing them to the floor.
The children did not suffer any major injuries.
Smithmyer no longer works at the facility.
She is currently being held in Sarasota county jail without bond.