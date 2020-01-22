R. Kelly sex abuse case in Cook County court Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6105345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R. Kelly was expected back in a Chicago courtroom Wednesday morning on sex abuse charges.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly was expected back in a Chicago courtroom Wednesday morning on sex abuse charges, but he did not appear.Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said the embattled R&B artist could not attend his hearing just after 9:30 a.m. because he had recently had a "medical procedure."The first victim to be brought up in court was determined, and the next court date was set for April 16.Kelly is charged with several counts of sexual abuse against underage girls. He also faces separate federal charges, including child pornography and enticement of a minor.His next court date is expected to provide clarity on the additional cases.Kelly was charged last February after the release of the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."Last month, a judge set a trial date for Sept. 14.