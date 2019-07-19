Survivor looks back on United Airlines Flight 232 crash 30 years later

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty years ago today, a United Airlines flight from Denver to Chicago made a fiery landing in Sioux City, Iowa.

More than 100 people died, marking one of the deadliest aviation disasters in American history.

ABC 7 spoke to a survivor, Rod Vetter, who shared his memories of the United Flight 232 crash on its 30th anniversary.

Vetter recalled bracing for impact from seat 19-D.

"I remember being upside down, in a cornfield and on fire," Vetter said.

He said he eventually spotted an escape after the plane's exits were on fire.

"I saw a rip in the side of the airplane, and there were people going out that, so I followed that," Vetter said. "And Sister Viania, a nun from Chicago, a wonderful lady. I helped get her out of the airplane."

The plane crash was the result of a massive engine failure that severed the plane's hydraulic systems.

Vetter keeps articles from the disaster in 1989, including his personal items that were singed and warped.

Even with time softening his memories of the crash, Vetter said he still thinks "about the hundred and something people who didn't get to come back."

Vetter said the anniversary of the crash has become more meaningful with age. He reached out to another survivor Friday morning, and planned to make another call to a flight attendant.

He said they all have a special bond, and he feels fortunate to be able to share his story.

Vetter said the disaster serves as a reminder, even years later, that "there is no guarantee for tomorrow."

"... So appreciate everything you have and your family because you never know," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
united airlinesplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Mamby on the Beach canceled
Swim bans at Evanston, North Side beaches due to bacteria, rough surf
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Chicago area
Man accused of raping girl, 4, in McDonald's bathroom
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, hot and muggy
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
Indiana man kills puppy in front of child, wanted by police
Hungry Hound: Traditional Jamaican jerk chicken
Oak Forest man charged with child pornography, sexually assaulting child
More TOP STORIES News