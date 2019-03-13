Suspect allegedly bit off NYC bouncer's pinky finger when denied entry

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- Police are searching for the man who bit off another man's finger when he couldn't get into a bar in Queens.The suspect is accused of attacking the bouncer at El California Sports Bar in Jackson Heights.It happened back on February 16th at around 4:05 a.m.Police say when the bouncer would not let the suspect in because the bar was closing, he bit the man's pinky finger off.Doctors were able to reattach his finger.The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, with a medium build, dark close-cut hair and a goatee.He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black jacket with Japanese iconography inscribed throughout.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).