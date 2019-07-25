Canoga Park shooting: Gerry Dean Zaragoza, accused of shooting 3 family members and tied to deadly NoHo shooting, arrested

Gerry Dean Zarragoza, a 26 yr old Hispanic, is wanted for a double homicide shooting that occurred this morning in Canoga Park, and is also suspected in another double victim shooting in North Hollywood. Do not approach. He’s considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/M4vi8cDBy9 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 25, 2019

CANOGA PARK, Calif. -- A man is in custody after he allegedly shot three of his family members at a Canoga Park apartment complex, and may have tried to rob a man at an ATM after a shooting at a North Hollywood gas station that left an acquaintance of the suspect dead and another man wounded, authorities said.Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.Officers found a woman and two men -- later identified as the gunman's mother, father and brother -- suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities say.The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who police believe is the gunman in a double shooting at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m. At least one of the victims in that shooting was identified as an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street.Police believe Zaragoza was an acquaintance of one of the North Hollywood shooting victims.Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery of a victim at a Bank of America ATM at the intersection of Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. No injuries were reported.The suspect, who matched Zaragoza's description, fled the scene, authorities said.Zaragoza was taken into custody in Canoga Park, the LAPD confirmed.Police said it is unclear what led to the shootings in Canoga Park and North Hollywood.Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.Additional information on the victims was not immediately released.Police believe Zaragoza was traveling in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty SUV with paper license plates.An investigation is ongoing.