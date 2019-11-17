Suspect arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending against a suspect in the fatal shooting of a nurse in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two people were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase in a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect after nurse fatally shot in Little Village drive-by

The 15-mile police chase started Friday around 11:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, police said.

Illinois State Police said they spotted the vehicle around 11:52 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 74th St., according to a statement.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle at 75th St. and Lafayette Ave., and the driver and passenger were taken into custody for questioning a block away near 75th and Perry Ave., officials said.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit was wanted in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar, police said.

RELATED: Family holds vigil for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by shooting

On Tuesday, Aguilar was in Little Village to visit his family and do laundry. He was carrying a laundry basket in the 3700 block of West 32nd St. when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, police said.

As of Sunday morning, one person still remains in police custody, and charges are pending. The other person in the vehicle was released.

A wake and funeral for Aguilar is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechathamchicagopolice chaseman killedman shotdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway in Palos Park
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family marks 20th birthday of slain pregnant woman
Car fatally strikes bicyclist on South Side: police
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible wintry mix late Sunday
Chicago photographer helps Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture
Show More
Water Boil Order lifted for Highland Park
Teen undergoing chemo enjoys experience of lifetime with Chicago Bears
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Chicago-area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend
More TOP STORIES News