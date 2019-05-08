Suspect denied bail in killing of mother struck by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store, 2nd man charged

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5274309" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jacarey, 12, talks about his mother, Candice Dickerson, and the moments after she was shot while inside a cellphone store on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge denied bond to one of the men charged in the death of a mother of three, who was killed by a stray bullet while standing in a cellphone store on the city's Southwest Side.Candice Dickerson, 36, died when she was struck by a stray bullet on April 26 while shopping in a store just blocks from her home near 59th and Kedzie to buy a cellphone for one of her children.Police said two people exchanged gunfire outside near the cell phone store and one of those bullets was the one that struck Dickerson and killed her.Bryant Mitchell, 23, remains incarcerated after the bond hearing. Investigators said the Chicago man admitted he was targeting a group of men he thought were rival gang members. Mitchell is married with a young child. He is charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder, all felonies."He thought the people in the car that he was shooting at were opps. He said that 'this wasn't for the lady' and that 'she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,'" said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jim Murphy.Dickerson's family left court in silence after the judge denied bond to the alleged gang member accused of firing the bullets that killed the 36-year old last month."The family has taken it hard [Tuesday] just listening to all of the evidence that came out," said community activist Andrew Holmes.A second man has now been charged in the crime. Marco Zabala, 24, was charged with one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder, all felonies.Dickerson's two youngest children, just 10 and 12-years-old, were with her when she was shot.Mitchell's court appearance came as friends and coworkers of the pharmacy technician gathered at Norwegian American Hospital to honor her.Dickerson's family, including her three sons, attended the ceremony where a slideshow highlighted her 14-year career there.Stories of her infectious spirit and kindness were also shared and a plaque will be hung in her memory.To help support the family of Candice Dickerson, the hospital has also established a benevolence fund for her three sons. So far, they've been able to raise $410,000.Hospital officials said they are also planning to give Candice's oldest son a summer job so he can possibly began his journey to follow in his mother's footsteps.