Accused shooter denied bail in killing of mother gunned down by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store

EMBED <>More Videos

Accused shooter Bryant Mitchell, 23 was denied bail Tuesdayfor the killing of Candice Dickerson who was struck by a stray bullet.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Candice Dickerson leaves court in silence just moments after a judge denies bond for the alleged gang member accused of firing the bullets that killed the 36-year old single mother last month.

RELATED: Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store

The family has taken it hard [Tuesday] just listening to all of the evidence that came out," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Dickerson tragically died when she was struck by a stray bullet on April 26 while shopping in a store just blocks from her home near 59th and Kedzie to buy a cellphone for one of her children.

WATCH: WOMAN'S SON WITNESSES HER FATAL SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Jacarey, 12, talks about his mother, Candice Dickerson, and the moments after she was shot while inside a cellphone store on Chicago's South Side.



Her two youngest kids, just 10 and 12-years-old, were with her when she was shot.

The accused shooter Bryant Mitchell, 23, remains behind bars.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet

The married father of a young child has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for the slaying.

Investigators said the Chicago man admitted he was targeting a group of men he thought were rival gang members, when one of the shots he fired hit Dickerson.

"He thought the people in the car that he was shooting at were opps. He said that 'this wasn't for the lady' and that 'she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,'" said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jim Murphy.

Bryant's court appearance comes as friends and coworkers of the pharmacy technician gathered at Norwegian American Hospital to honor her.

Dickerson's family, including her three sons attended the ceremony, where a slideshow highlighted her 14-year career there.

RELATED: Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store; Suspect in court Tuesday

Stories of her infectious spirit and kindness were also shared and this plaque will be hung in her memory.

To help support the family of Candice Dickerson, the hospital has also established a benevolence fund for her three sons. So far, they've been able to raise 410,000.

Hospital officials say they are also planning to give Candice's oldest son a summer job so he can possibly began his journey to follow in his mother's footsteps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkstray bulletchicago shootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet
Woman killed by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store
Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
102 dead children had prior Illinois DCFS contact, audit finds
Sandra Bland: New video of traffic stop emerges
Newborn with umbilical cord attached left on garbage can on NW Side
Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured: LIVE
Brookfield Zoo Black Rhino gets nasal surgery
Lightfoot meets with Ivanka Trump and Nancy Pelosi in D.C.
Lyft driver charged with kidnapping, sex assault held on bond
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of rain, showers and storms late
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
Waukegan explosion: 2 more victims ID'd; search continues
Report: 3 In 5 U.S. pregnancy-related deaths preventable
More TOP STORIES News