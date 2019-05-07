Accused shooter denied bail in killing of mother gunned down by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5274309" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jacarey, 12, talks about his mother, Candice Dickerson, and the moments after she was shot while inside a cellphone store on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Candice Dickerson leaves court in silence just moments after a judge denies bond for the alleged gang member accused of firing the bullets that killed the 36-year old single mother last month.The family has taken it hard [Tuesday] just listening to all of the evidence that came out," said community activist Andrew Holmes.Dickerson tragically died when she was struck by a stray bullet on April 26 while shopping in a store just blocks from her home near 59th and Kedzie to buy a cellphone for one of her children.Her two youngest kids, just 10 and 12-years-old, were with her when she was shot.The accused shooter Bryant Mitchell, 23, remains behind bars.The married father of a young child has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder for the slaying.Investigators said the Chicago man admitted he was targeting a group of men he thought were rival gang members, when one of the shots he fired hit Dickerson."He thought the people in the car that he was shooting at were opps. He said that 'this wasn't for the lady' and that 'she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,'" said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jim Murphy.Bryant's court appearance comes as friends and coworkers of the pharmacy technician gathered at Norwegian American Hospital to honor her.Dickerson's family, including her three sons attended the ceremony, where a slideshow highlighted her 14-year career there.Stories of her infectious spirit and kindness were also shared and this plaque will be hung in her memory.To help support the family of Candice Dickerson, the hospital has also established a benevolence fund for her three sons. So far, they've been able to raise 410,000.Hospital officials say they are also planning to give Candice's oldest son a summer job so he can possibly began his journey to follow in his mother's footsteps.