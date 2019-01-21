Train burglary suspect falls through ice in Douglas Park while running from police

Travonta Turner. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A man who fell through ice on the Douglas Park Lagoon while running from police on Thursday has been charged with burglarizing a train.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted a dark-colored vehicle that was wanted in connection with a train burglary that occurred earlier in the day speeding in the 3100 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago police.

Travonta Turner, 22, and another suspect in the burglary got out of the vehicle and ran into Douglas Park when officers pursued them, police said.

The officers followed Turner as he tried to run across the ice on the lagoon and fell through, police said. Officers were able to get him out of the water and he was taken into custody.

Turner, who lives in the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood, has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass to real property, police said.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing Friday before Judge David R. Navarro, according to Cook County court records. He was released on a $25,000 I-bond and was scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 24.

The other suspect is not in custody as Area Central detectives continue to investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
