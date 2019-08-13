Suspect fatally shot, 5 arrested after attempted car theft leads to high-speed chase from Lake County to Chicago

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are in custody and another was fatally shot after an attempted vehicle theft in Lake County, which led to a high-speed chase into Chicago Tuesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lake County Sheriff's Police were sent to a residence in the 17600-block of West Edwards Road at about 1:15 a.m. after a reported vehicle theft with a caller saying that he shot at individuals trying to steal his vehicle.

Gurnee police were investigating a crash a short time later near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road when a black Lexus SUV approached them. The passengers in the Lexus told police a passenger needed medical assistance and a wounded person was taken out of the SUV.

Police performed first aid to the passenger, who was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died, the sheriff's office said. A person who got out of the Lexus with the passenger who was shot was taken into custody at the scene.

Four remaining people in the Lexus then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the vehicle, with speeds reaching more than 100 miles-an-hour before the SUV stopped at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted streets in the West Loop.

Three men and a woman inside the SUV fled, but were taken into custody at about 2:04 a.m., police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gurneechicagowest looppolice chaseshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Side VA hospital shooting suspect in custody, but questions remain
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Police officer, suspect killed in Calif. gun battle, 2 officers wounded
2M likes, 2M nuggets: Wendy's giving away free spicy nuggets
Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest Tuesday
Stars of 3 fallen officers to be enshrined at CPD HQ
Show More
Bystander saves MLB scout who had heart attack while driving
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed 1, injured another at Woodlawn bus shelter
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a stray shower
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
More TOP STORIES News