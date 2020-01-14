Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say; 2 injured Gary police officers injured

One of the officers was shot in the chest but saved by his bulletproof vest and the other officer was hit by shrapnel. The suspect, 29-year-old Keenan McCain, was killed in the shootout, authorities said.
Merrillville police said they'd been seeking a man in connection with a woman's murder at a Merrillville hotel. Gary police said they located the suspect shortly before 2:00 p.m. at a residence in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive.
Keenan McCain was shot and killed during a shoot out with Gary police. Police say McCain strangled his girlfriend to death inside of a Merrillville hotel room and took off. McCain had a lo history of violence and was wanted on a warrant out of Indianapolis. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/JYZw7t4vZQ— Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 14, 2020
Police responded to home in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive Monday afternoon to talk to a suspect in the murder of a 45-year-old woman who was found dead at a hotel in Merrillville Sunday, police said.
RAW VIDEO: Gary police press conference on officer-involved shooting
McCain barricaded himself inside of the house with a gun. As the SWAT team made entry, the suspect opened fire on Corporal James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Corporal John Artibey, a 14-year veteran, police said.
"Corporal Nielsen was shot one time in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, and one time in the forearm. Corporal Artibey took shrapnel to both the abdomen and the chin," Westerfield said.
WATCH: Merrillville police provide update on investigation in woman's death at hotel
Thoughts with @GaryPolice tonight as two police officers suffer gunshot wounds after confronting an armed suspect. All of us at CPD are hoping for a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bJ9Cz9fbWJ— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 14, 2020
McCain was shot and killed by police during the shootout. Both officers are expected to be OK.
Merrillville police said Tuesday that McCain was the only suspect in the murder of Betty Claudio. Police said they were in a relationship and McCain strangled her.
Detectives said Claudio was dead for at least 12 hours before a hotel maid found her body in the room on Sunday.
Investigators also found McCain's DNA clothing and other items inside of the hotel room that Caudio paid for.
Police said McCain had a warrant for his arrest for another domestic case in Marion County, Ind.
Police are still looking for Claudio's vehicle, a silver 2000 Buick Century with Indiana license plate 612RDF and has damage on the front grill and front passenger headlight has a crack.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting.