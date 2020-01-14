Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say; 2 injured Gary police officers injured

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police said Tuesday that a man who was killed in a shootout after injuring two Gary police officers while trying to arrest him murdered his girlfriend inside a Merrillville hotel room.

One of the officers was shot in the chest but saved by his bulletproof vest and the other officer was hit by shrapnel. The suspect, 29-year-old Keenan McCain, was killed in the shootout, authorities said.

Merrillville police said they'd been seeking a man in connection with a woman's murder at a Merrillville hotel. Gary police said they located the suspect shortly before 2:00 p.m. at a residence in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive.



Police responded to home in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive Monday afternoon to talk to a suspect in the murder of a 45-year-old woman who was found dead at a hotel in Merrillville Sunday, police said.

Two Gary police officers were shot Monday in the 2400-block of Waverly Drive, according to Lt. Thomas Pawlak.



McCain barricaded himself inside of the house with a gun. As the SWAT team made entry, the suspect opened fire on Corporal James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Corporal John Artibey, a 14-year veteran, police said.

"Corporal Nielsen was shot one time in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, and one time in the forearm. Corporal Artibey took shrapnel to both the abdomen and the chin," Westerfield said.

McCain was shot and killed by police during the shootout. Both officers are expected to be OK.





McCain was shot and killed by police during the shootout. Both officers are expected to be OK.

Merrillville police said Tuesday that McCain was the only suspect in the murder of Betty Claudio. Police said they were in a relationship and McCain strangled her.

Detectives said Claudio was dead for at least 12 hours before a hotel maid found her body in the room on Sunday.

Investigators also found McCain's DNA clothing and other items inside of the hotel room that Caudio paid for.

Police said McCain had a warrant for his arrest for another domestic case in Marion County, Ind.

Police are still looking for Claudio's vehicle, a silver 2000 Buick Century with Indiana license plate 612RDF and has damage on the front grill and front passenger headlight has a crack.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting.
