'Casualties' reported in shooting at Georgia high school, suspect in custody: Sheriff

Casualties were reported in an active shooter situation at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

One suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is over and a local hospital is "treating multiple gunshot wounds," according to one source briefed on the situation.

Details on the number of victims and their conditions were not immediately clear, the sheriff's office said.

Students are seen outside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024. WSB

Apalachee High School was "cleared for dismissal" and all other Barrow County Schools are on a "soft lockdown," the Barrow County School District said.

"The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child's school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown," the school district said in a statement. "We will let you know as soon as BCSO says it is all clear for dismissal."

Winder is about 45 miles outside of Atlanta.

Police are seen outside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024. WSB

The FBI said its agents are at the scene.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he's "directed all available state resources to respond."

Kemp said he's "praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.