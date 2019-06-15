California Costco shooting: Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. -- A shooting at a Costco Wholesale store in Corona, California, has left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday. The alleged gunman is in custody, police say.

Multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots while shopping at the location, which is at 480 N. McKinley Street. They said there was chaos after shots were fired. People were running to escape, but the doors were locked, which added to the panic.

"I heard pop, pop, pop, and then look, she almost broke her hand trying to open the emergency doors," said one witness, who added that he was right by the shooting when it occurred inside the store.

Another shopper captured the mayhem that was heard in the aftermath of the shooting.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed the large police presence at the warehouse store after it was evacuated. Following the law enforcement response, Corona police confirmed the shooting incident was stabilized, and there was no threat to the public.


Corona police confirmed four people were injured inside the Costco. One person was killed and two others were wounded. The conditions of those wounded by gunfire were not known.

The person who was shot and killed in the deadly confrontation was a male, but his identity is not known.

Authorities initially thought they were dealing with an active shooter but quickly determined that was not the case.

Investigators said it all began with an argument inside the business, and then moments later, witnesses heard several gunshots.

"There was apparently an argument inside, some type of argument that turned into a gunshot," said Jeff Edwards from Corona PD. "From my understanding, it is not domestic."

Police said the gunman is in custody. He complained of an injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There was also an off-duty police officer involved in the incident, though the nature of his involvement is not clear.

An investigation was expected to continue through the night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countyshootingcostco
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen among 3 wounded in Chatham shooting
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with alleged shooter
Chicago firefighters meet mother, baby they helped deliver outside station
Father Pfleger holds 1st peace march of the summer outside St. Sabina church
Disturbing new details revealed in audio played at Brendt Christensen murder trial
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson hospitalized to treat blood clot in lung
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
VIDEO: Suspect falls 30 feet fleeing police on Tulsa Interstate
More TOP STORIES News